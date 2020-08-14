A car smashed into a Kaiser Hospital sign in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers and medical personnel responded to the area of Marygold and Sierra avenues at 9:25 a.m. regarding a single vehicle collision involving a black Honda Accord.
The driver and solo occupant of the Honda sustained minor injuries after colliding with the sign.
The incident was investigated by the Fontana P.D.
(0) comments
