A carjacking incident led to a police pursuit and a crash of the vehicle in Fontana on Oct. 3, authorities said.
At about 11:13 a.m., deputies responded to Valencia and Lime avenues in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, where an Amazon delivery driver reported that suspects stole his delivery truck at gunpoint, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects fled from deputies and a short pursuit ensued, with the Fontana Police Department joining in on the chase.
The driver crashed the truck at the corner of Ceres and Citrus avenues, ending the pursuit.
The Sheriff’s Department and Fontana P.D. were continuing to investigate the incident.
