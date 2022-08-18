A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana.
The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue.
The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee Lewis, a Kaiser High School graduate.
Shoes, backpacks, notebooks, calculators, writing utensils, sports balls, cleats, reusable water bottles, and lunch bags will be given away.
Children will also have access to free haircuts from local barbers, three jumbo jumpers, multiple games, prizes, ice cream, food, and drinks.
