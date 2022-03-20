Cassandra Pimentel was selected as the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for January because of her dedication to the department and her extraordinary work ethic, the P.D. said.
Pimentel was promoted to an administrative technician position within the department’s Finance Team in April of 2021. However, due to resource shortages, she floated back and forth between the captain secretary position and the Finance Team until this past January. She was extremely busy but remained motivated to not only learn her new position, but to train two other secretaries in their new positions, said Police Chief Billy Green.
During that period, she was still able to manage full-time education and is taking her last classes for her Associates Degree in Business Administration.
She is also a board member as a secretary for the Fontana K9 Pals. She played a huge role in the planning and execution of the golf tournament, which raised nearly $40,000 for the Fontana K9 program.
She also was instrumental in the P.D.’s Adopt-a Family program, which supplied thousands of dollars worth of gifts for five families at Christmas.
“Cassie is never satisfied with the status quo and always finds time for investing in others. She loves improving herself and is an energetic team player,” said Green.
She was honored at the Feb. 22 City Council meeting.
