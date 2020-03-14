Local Catholic parishes will continue to hold masses as scheduled, said Bishop Gerald Barnes in a message from the Diocese of San Bernardino on March 13.
The parishes are located in Fontana as well as in many other Inland Empire cities.
Barnes said that in light of the coronavirus threat, he wanted to address questions that have been raised about the continuation of certain gatherings and meetings at locations in the Diocese.
"It is important to remember that in this moment we are called to prudence and safety, but also to be a presence of hope and spiritual sustenance amid the crisis. We must be careful to protect ourselves while also continuing to manifest Christ’s love to our brother or sister in need," he said.
"The celebration of the Eucharist is central and essential to our practice of faith and I feel it is my responsibility as the Chief Shepherd of this Diocese to continue to make this Sacrament available to the people. At the same time, I do recognize the anxiety that some may feel about entering large public gatherings, particularly those individuals who are of an age or health status that makes them more vulnerable to the virus. Therefore, I am granting a special dispensation to any and all of the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of San Bernardino from the weekly obligation to attend Mass until further notice."
In addition, and in keeping with the directives of the San Bernardino and Riverside county departments of public health, Barnes is asking parishes and schools to suspend non-essential public gatherings of 250 or more people.
"I encourage families to take the opportunity during this time of reduced gathering in our parish settings to strengthen and enhance faith practices at home. Reading the Gospels, praying the Rosary together and sharing faith perspectives on the events of the day are just a few ways we can continue to live our Catholic faith at home," Barnes said.
"I want to extend my thanks to all our communities of faith for their cooperation with the liturgical guidelines put into place Feb. 28 by the Diocese that were designed to diminish physical contact between attendees at Mass and in the distribution of Holy Communion. Those restrictions will remain in place and the Diocesan Office of Worship will be providing additional instructions to shorten the duration of Mass."
