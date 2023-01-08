MLK Celebration
is planned Jan. 13
Ephesians New Testament Church and the City of Fontana will host the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the historic Community Baptist Church, 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana.
The speaker will be Dr. Jasper Williams of Salem Bible Church of Atlanta, Georgia.
Music will be by Praise Leader Joslyn James, Psalmist Yolanda Dancy, and the Fontana Community Choir.
For more information, call Bishop Emory B. James at the Ephesians New Testament Church office at (909) 823-2310.
