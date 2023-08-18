A special ceremony was held in Fontana on Aug. 12 to recognize persons who have made a very positive impact in the local area.
Legacy Keepers R Us - West Coast held its third annual awards event at the Heritage Center in order to honor “Past, Present, and Future Legacy Keepers,” said L. Jean Reese, the director of the organization.
----- PERSONS honored for being “Legends” were:
• Anthony Finazzo
Finazzo was born in 1933 in St. Louis, Mo., and his family moved to Fontana in 1946. Shortly after starting college at UCLA in 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He later owned the Honda/GMC dealership known as Rock Honda in Fontana. He was an original founding partner and president of Fontana First National Bank (which became Citizens Business Bank). He served as president of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, Exchange Club, Sons of Italy, and the West End Association, and was once considered “Mr. Fontana.”
• Mark and Robin McKay
Mark McKay dedicated 12 years of his life to being a surgical nurse at St. Francis Medical Center. His experience in medicine and sense of compassion and caring for others led him to become a businessman during the Reagan Administration. He created employment opportunities for more than 30 individuals by securing government and corporate contracts within the janitorial industry. Mark and Cindy used the savings from their successful janitorial business to become proprietors of McKay’s Family Mortuaries, which has a branch in Fontana and four other locations in Southern California. During the COVID-19 pandemic, McKay and his team made extraordinary efforts and worked tirelessly to ensure that “no family shall ever be turned away due to financial constraints.”
• Steve and Cindy Sloan
Steve Sloan was born and raised in Pasadena. He is an actor, scriptwriter, singer, songwriter, and a self-taught musician who plays 11 instruments. In 1981 he composed, arranged and performed his first album, “True Image.” Steve and Cindy founded Fountain of Life Productions, Inc. in 2004, where Steve teaches acting and stage presence and creates content, writes, and performs, while Cindy handles everything behind the scenes, such as composing, editing, and customer service. Steve received the Best Actor Award in 2011 from the Inland Theater League for his performance as Abbe Faria in “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
• Arvee Robinson
Robinson has a BS degree in information systems. She is a master speaker trainer, international keynote speaker, three-time bestselling author and an in-demand speaking coach for two decades. She has taught more than 5,000 business owners how to attract more clients. She has helped hundreds of individuals eliminate nervousness, command their audience’s attention, and deliver sales-winning speeches.
• Oklahoma Ollie (OKO) has been involved in music for 67 years, sharing a lifetime of experience to draw from as a performer and songwriter. He started out as a bass player and switched to guitar in 2010, singing and fronting his own Blues Stand Band. OKO delights his fans by performing his signature “behind the back” lead guitar trick along with his “three guitars in one song move.” He plays many venues, events, clubs and festivals throughout the United States and abroad. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in the historically all-black town of Rentiesville, Okla., where he is a key player in keeping the legacy of roots blues alive for more than 30 years.
------ HONORED for being a “Legacy Keeper” was:
• Frank Finazzo
Finazzo was born at Riverside Community Hospital and grew up in Fontana, graduating from Fontana High School in 1982. He went on to graduate with honors from UC Riverside, completing his undergraduate degree in biology in 1986. After graduating from the UCLA School of Dentistry in 1990, he opened his private practice, WinningSmiles Custom Dentistry, in 1991 in his hometown. He continues his education with active participation in education seminars so that he and his staff are up to date with new advances in dentistry.
----- HONORED for being a “Pacesetter” was:
• K-Rahn Vallatine is a successful author, curriculum developer, and training consultant. He is the CEO of Inner Sun, Inc., which is an “entertainment” company that supports the personal development of youth and young adults, educators, service providers, leaders, and corporate staff. He appears across the nation as a keynote speaker, expert panelist, guest lecturer, trainer and educator.
