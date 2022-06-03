The Fontana Days Festival is returning to Veterans Park in 2022 after not being held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Exchange Club of Fontana, which coordinates the festival, will be holding a solemn ceremony in honor of the lives that were lost the past two years due to COVID-19.
“The past two years have been challenging for all of us in Fontana,” said Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans. “Many have been affected directly, or through relationships lost friends and family members.”
The COVID-19 memorial ceremony will be held at Veterans Park on Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage at the Fontana Days Festival.
Residents who have suffered a loss are invited to bring a 5x7 photo of their loved one to be placed on the stage during the memorial event. For more information, call (909) 202-9464.
