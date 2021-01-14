Chaffey College has decided to cancel all in-person classes for spring semester out of concern for the health and safety of employees and students, the college said in a news release.
This decision is also in alignment with Cal/OSHA regulations to prevent the exposure and spread of COVID-19, the college said.
Spring semester, which began on Jan. 11, included numerous laboratory courses in biology, aviation maintenance and automotive technology, as well as various areas of healthcare. The decision affects about 500 students.
Online classes will continue as scheduled.
“This was a difficult decision for us because we know our students are anxious to return to the classroom,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “But with reports of 1 in 4 people in San Bernardino County testing positive for COVID-19, we need to exercise extreme caution for the sake of our students, faculty and staff. We look forward to returning to in-person instruction as soon as conditions improve.”
Chaffey College offered in-person laboratory instruction in the fall, limiting the number of students per class to ensure social distancing, installing desk shields in classrooms, and requiring masks and other protective gear.
Masks, social distancing and daily temperature checks continue to be required for all employees who report to campus. The campus is currently closed to the general public.
