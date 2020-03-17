The Chaffey Community College District has canceled all non-essential gatherings on campus through May 2 in accordance with state and federal recommendations.
These cancellations include all athletics, arts and other events open to the community on all three campuses, including the Fontana location.
“At Chaffey College, the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff and their respective families, is our first priority,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon.
The campuses will be closed to visitors during this time.
Students are currently on spring break through March 27 and most classes will transition online afterward. Managers, administrators and staff identified as “critical infrastructure employees” will continue to work on site to serve the needs of Chaffey’s students.
Updates regarding Chaffey College’s response to the coronavirus can be found online at http://www.chaffey.edu/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.