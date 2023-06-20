Vanessa Russell’s family had been waiting for years for Juneteenth to be recognized as a federal holiday. And when President Joe Biden signed a resolution in 2021, they cheered.
Russell, a Fontana resident and nursing major at Chaffey College, decided to celebrate by joining Chaffey College’s first community celebration of the holiday.
“Black people struggle with what to do on Juneteenth because it’s a new holiday, so it’s nice to have this,” she said.
Juneteenth – the 11th national holiday to be introduced in America — marks the end of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed in 1863, not all slaves were freed right away. Two years later, on June 19, 1865, about 2,000 Union troops arrived in Texas to free more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state.
Chaffey College Superintendent President Henry Shannon said Juneteenth is an important holiday for the college because it aligns with the college’s emphasis on equity.
“We plan to continue having open and honest conversations as a campus community about racial equity because it helps us grow as a community, state and nation,” he said.
Chaffey College celebrated the holiday with music, games, a resource fair and performances by African Soul International.
Guadalupe Teran and her sister, Natividad Teran, brought their children to the event to introduce them to Juneteenth. The sisters, who were raised by Black foster parents, acknowledge that their lives would have been much different if their parents had not been granted freedom. And Guadalupe Teran’s 5-year-old son, Jayace, who is part Black, may not have been born.
“For me, it’s important to recognize the holiday because we live in a diverse world,” Guadalupe Teran said. “We’ve come a long way.”
Counseling faculty member Donald Essex said Chaffey’s celebration gives the college community a chance to engage and interact with each other, while also learning about the holiday.
“I think it’s a time to come together to create a sense of belonging and learn from our history,” Essex said.
