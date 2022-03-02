Chaffey College Dean Dr. Michael McClellan, a Fontana High School graduate, comes from a long line of Black history trailblazers at the college, with relatives including the first Black athletic coach, a co-founder of the Black Student Union and a student government vice president.
In all, McClellan has more than 15 relatives who have attended the college since the 1960s — and six were prominent leaders on campus.
“I think it’s very humbling,” McClellan said. “I’m very proud of the family legacy we have here. It just really shows the significance and impact Chaffey College has had on three generations of my family. Chaffey really embraces folks who wouldn’t otherwise have other opportunities to advance in life.”
McClellan’s grandparents came to California from Texas in 1957 in search of better opportunities. Two of his uncles — Theophilus “T.C.” McClellan and Harold Lynn McClellan — excelled in the classroom and in athletics at Chaffey.
T.C. McClellan became a Los Angeles Times All-American record-breaking football and track star, and was named “Man of the Month” at Chaffey — then considered the highest honor for a student. He later earned a mechanical engineering degree from Washington State University.
Harold McClellan competed against Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1966 when Chaffey played against UCLA’s junior varsity basketball team. He was Chaffey’s first Black athletics coach and first Black football team captain.
“Obviously they stood out because of the racial tension of the 1960s and due to the color of their skin,” McClellan said. “But they were extremely intelligent and driven to give back to the community and do positive things. Being at Chaffey College paid off for them.”
McClellan’s cousin, Shirley McClellan, helped form Chaffey’s Black Student Union in the 1960s. The group, open to all students, sought to bring more courses focused on Black excellence, as well as increased Black representation among faculty and staff. She served on the hiring committee that brought the first Black professor to Chaffey in the late 1968. And she was one of numerous student leaders who developed the concept of Chaffey’s “Actuation Center” — a predecessor of the Center for Culture and Social Justice — where students of all backgrounds could gather.
Other relatives included cousin Robert Leonard Spratt, who served as Chaffey Associated Student Body vice president, and Robert’s sister, Linda Spratt, who was a member of Chaffey’s dance color guard team. Robert Spratt was named “Bachelor of the Year” in the 1960s, considered a high honor among students.
Another cousin of McClellan’s — Sylvester McClellan — played basketball at Chaffey and was later accepted to Claremont Men’s College — a distinction because the school only accepted one Chaffey student per year in the 1960s. He worked in the banking industry, becoming the first Black chair of the 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union in the organization’s history. He credits Chaffey with his success.
McClellan, a Fohi graduate and four-sport athlete with six educational degrees and more than 20 years’ experience in higher education, has also brought a number of “firsts” to Chaffey.
Since his tenure began at Chaffey in 2018, he helped launch the college’s academic and career communities, as well as Chaffey’s program maps — two key initiatives developed to help students navigate their college paths. He serves as dean for counseling, instructional support, and kinesiology, nutrition and athletics departments.
He requested an archive search at Chaffey’s library in 2018 so he could learn more about his family’s connections to the college.
“We were in the library archives looking at photos, newspapers and yearbooks. It really solidified why I needed to be at Chaffey College,” he said. “It just let me know that I was at home.”
His family’s legacy continues today with Harold McClellan’s grandson, Santiago Merlos, who has taken all of his classes at Chaffey virtually. Merlos, who is set to graduate this year with associate’s degrees in business administration and economics, earned his degrees through the “College Promise” program, which allowed him to take all of his courses tuition free. He has already been accepted to 15 universities.
McClellan encourages other students of color to be active on campus, take advantage of all the resources and services available, and to embrace the Chaffey experience.
“True education is not just what you learn from a textbook or classroom,” he said. “It’s what you learn from being around diverse people.”
