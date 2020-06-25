The Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech) in Fontana has produced and donated more than 1,800 mask ear guards to healthcare facilities in the Inland Empire to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.
The guards, which prevent ear fatigue by allowing masks to be wrapped around the head rather than the ears, were made with InTech’s 3D printers.
InTech donated more than 1,600 guards to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage and 250 to Blythe Post Acute nursing home in June.
“This is just one of many ways the Chaffey College InTech Center uses innovative ideas to serve its community,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “We are honored to support our healthcare workers during this pandemic in any way possible.”
More than 5,000 face shields and 900 adjustable mask straps have been donated by California community colleges to Inland Empire healthcare facilities with the coordination of Wendy Deras and Lisa Kiplinger-Kennedy, regional directors for the Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium.
“InTech has supported the community for years by providing no-cost training to low-income individuals who are in need of good-paying, middle skills careers and to employers who have a need to upskill their workers,” said Sandra Sisco, Chaffey College director of economic development and InTech.
Avery Cox, InTech instructor and pre-engineering student, printed the guards and will teach InTech students this summer how to use and maintain the 3D printers for additional orders of personal protective equipment (PPE) ear guards and face shields.
For more information about the InTech Center, visit www.intechcenter.org or contact Sisco at Sandra.Sisco@Chaffey.edu.
