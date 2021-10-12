Hispanic Outlook on Education has ranked Chaffey College the No. 4 California community college to grant associate’s degrees to Hispanic students and the state’s No. 5 college in Hispanic enrollment.
The magazine ranked 100 colleges throughout the nation based on degrees granted at community colleges in 2019-2020 and total enrollment of Hispanic students the same year. The rankings were included in the magazine’s “Top Colleges and Universities for Hispanics” edition, which was release on Oct. 12.
“As a Hispanic Serving Institution with a diverse student body, we are committed to transforming the lives of all of our students through education. It is an honor to receive recognition for the work we do to help our students succeed,” said Chaffey Superintendent/President Henry Shannon.
Chaffey placed No. 11 nationally for the number of Hispanic students receiving associate’s degrees. Of the roughly 4,000 degrees awarded in the 2019-2020 academic year, 63 percent of those awards went to students identifying as Hispanic.
Chaffey ranked No. 8 nationally out of 100 community colleges for the number of Hispanic students enrolled at the school. Out of about 30,000 students enrolled, 63 percent are Hispanic.
Hispanic Outlook, founded in 1990, gathered data from the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics and Integrated Post-secondary Education Data System (IPEDS) databases to compile its lists.
Chaffey has a satellite campus in Fontana in addition to the main campus in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 70 percent of Fontana’s residents are Hispanic.
Initiatives that have fostered a more inclusive and supportive environment at Chaffey include the opening of the Center for Culture and Social Justice in fall 2018 and the awarding of a $2.6 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution Grant in 2020. Chaffey has been a recipient of the grant four times, using funds for programs such as the Guiding Panthers to Success support centers, as well as the tutoring program “Supplemental Instruction,” among other initiatives.
