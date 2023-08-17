Chaffey College began the fall semester on Aug. 14 with 15 percent more students than fall 2022 as well as 13 new faculty members.
The college, which has a main campus in Rancho Cucamonga as well as a satellite campus in Fontana, also introduced new programs such as cloud computing and property management.
Chaffey continues to support students in various ways, including the Panther Promise program that gives first-time students two years’ free tuition, and the growing dual enrollment program that provides high school students access to college coursework.
“Chaffey College is still here and we remain one of the region’s top choices to move up in the workforce or get prepared for transfer to four-year universities,” said President/Superintendent Henry D. Shannon. “We encourage any student who has drifted away from college in the last few years to pick up where they left off at Chaffey College — there is no better time.”
New faculty members starting this year will teach a variety of programs including radiologic technology, American Sign Language, nursing, culinary arts and history.
The college will introduce three new credit programs, including two associate’s degrees in cloud security and physical therapy assisting, as well as a cloud analyst certificate.
Chaffey students will also have access to a new non-credit property management certificate program. The courses, offered through an initiative called CORE Academy, were created in partnership with National CORE and Hope Through Housing. Students can earn certificates that range from the basics of property management to advanced leasing.
Gregory Bradbard, president of Hope through Housing and senior vice president of external affairs for National CORE, said the program provides affordable housing and low-income residents with skills leading to living-wage careers. Assemblyman James Ramos (D-San Bernardino) helped secure two budget allocations to build the program and hire faculty.
Students interested in phlebotomy can enroll in a new non-credit phlebotomy technician certificate program starting this semester.
The college has also unveiled a pilot program called Workforce Innovations and Entrepreneurial Development, which will give all students access to more internships, apprenticeships, job placement assistance, work experience and more. The program takes a college-wide approach to the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center’s model.
Students who wish to start classes later this fall can still enroll in Chaffey’s 14-week class session which begins Sept. 5 or fast track II, which begins Oct. 16.
