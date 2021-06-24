U.S. Forest Service Botanist Lance Woolley shows Chaffey College students a tall tumble mustard plant, an invasive species in the Garner Valley of Riverside County. Students will be working this summer with the U.S. Forest Service/U.S. Department of Agriculture on a study pertaining to the Quino checkerspot butterfly and its host plants. The students are part of the Chaffey College Summer Research Opportunity program. (Contributed photo by Chaffey College)