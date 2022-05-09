History runs in Lyndsay Wiedefeld’s family.
Her father teaches the subject at Upland High School, family vacations revolve around historic locations, and Wiedefeld is majoring in history at Chaffey College.
“It’s always been a part of our discussions as a family since I was a kid,” she said.
Wiedefeld, a Fontana resident, has excelled so well in the subject at Chaffey that she has been named a class of 2022 valedictorian. She is one of 18 students to receive the title — the most in the history of Chaffey College.
Chaffey has more than 2,600 students receiving about 4,600 degrees and certificates this year. They will be honored at commencement, set for May 19 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Alyssa-Lyn Asamura and Katryna Kerth, both of Fontana, have also earned the title of valedictorian.
Wiedefeld has lived in Fontana since she was in the first grade. She attended school in Claremont, falling in love with history in the eighth grade.
“I just loved learning about all of the historical figures, events and how it affects things today,” she said.
It helps that her family enjoys visiting museums, state capitals, Spanish missions and more.
Wiedefeld graduated from Claremont High School, and at the recommendation of several friends, decided to enroll at Chaffey.
“It gave me an opportunity to look at other career opportunities and skills,” she said. “It also reaffirmed that majoring in history was a good decision.”
Despite doing well in all of her classes, she said that learning that she was a valedictorian came as a surprise. She quickly shared the good news with her family.
“We were all just incredibly shocked,” she said. “But we were also excited and grateful.”
Wiedefeld will transfer to Azusa Pacific University in the fall to continue her academic journey. She hopes to become an archivist, general historian or follow in her father’s footsteps and teach.
Chaffey students earn the title valedictorian if they earn an associate’s degree and have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 in units applicable to their degree, among other criteria.
Additional valedictorians are Fernanda Cervantes Lopez of Ontario; Aileen Chavez Salazar of Bloomington; Dana Derweesh, Dafni Loukia Melita Kyritsi Loper, Ana Mendoza Torres, Qiuyin Tang and Zhenzhen Yang, all of Rancho Cucamonga; Kevin Fenn of Riverside; Jazmin Garcia of San Bernardino; Yong Gyun Kim of Jurupa Valley; Fiona Li and HannahLeah Oeding, both of Chino; Danielle Martin of Rialto; Cassidy Mills of Banning; and Denise Yanez of Adelanto.
