Chaffey College saw an 11.5 percent increase in the number of units students are taking following spring break compared to the same time in spring 2019. This jump has occurred despite the complete transition to online instruction from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chaffey students are enrolled in more than 9,000 units, compared to about 8,100 this time last year. They’re also taking 72 more classes, a nearly 3 percent increase.
“Our students have proven to us time and time again that they can push through no matter what obstacles they face, and this is no exception,” said Laura Hope, associate superintendent of instruction and institutional effectiveness. “We will continue to ensure our students have all the tools and support they need to get through these challenging times and finish what they’ve started.”
Fewer than 3 percent of Chaffey students filed excused withdrawals in the wake of the pandemic, leaving the number of students enrolled at Chaffey from the beginning of fall to the first week after spring break nearly the same in 2020 as it was in 2019.
Chaffey leaders credit the stable numbers to the level of support provided to students through integrated support services and faculty engagement.
Chaffey has loaned students about 1,200 laptops for the move to online. The college has also provided $200,000 in emergency grant support to in-need students and will disburse another $5.7 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
In addition to online instruction, students also have access to other virtual services such as counseling, financial aid, admissions, health services and more. The Chaffey home page was redesigned to provide students with direct access to the tools they need to adjust to an online learning environment.
“Chaffey College remains dedicated to serving its students during these trying times,” said Chaffey Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “We owe it to our students and the community to stay strong, because the value of a college education has not changed and will remain critical, even in an uncertain future.”
Chaffey has campuses in Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.