Chaffey College will build a $2.9-million welding training facility at the Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana thanks to funding secured by Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona).
The facility -- slated for construction in 2022 -- will allow Chaffey to meet workforce needs for one of the fastest growing occupations in the Inland Empire. In addition, it will provide low-cost training for residents, including those who are unemployed, underemployed, low-income, women and veterans.
“Experienced welders have the potential to earn $40 per hour, but training costs often serve as a deterrent because they can be expensive,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “We want to tear down this educational barrier for our residents and give them an opportunity to improve their lives, while also providing skilled workers for our employers. We are tremendously grateful to Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez supporting Chaffey College students.”
Welding jobs are expected to grow by 10 percent through 2022 in the region, with more than 20,000 job openings created between 2017 and 2022, according to Centers of Excellence. But there is a shortage of skilled and certified workers in the Inland Empire.
“We envision this facility as a sustainable hub for entry- to advanced-level training, giving skilled workers a way to make more money and providing pathways for high school graduates and adult education students to start their professional journeys,” said InTech Director Sandra Sisco.
Rodriguez, whose district includes the western unincorporated area of Fontana, leads the Select Committee on Economic Development in the Inland Empire.
“California must focus on economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic and a critical part of that will come from closing workforce gaps,” Rodriguez said. “Inland Empire residents deserve career opportunities that will help them support their families, and we hope that this investment will serve them for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.