Chaffey College and Fontana Unified School District leaders have teamed up to establish an incentive program in Fontana that provides support, encouragement and scholarships for students to go to college after graduating high school.
Leaders are currently discussing the development of “Fontana to College” and hope to have it launched within the next year in the FUSD, one of the largest districts in the seven cities Chaffey serves. Discussions are underway regarding the details and timeline of the plan.
“All students -- particularly those who are the first in their families to go to college -- need empowerment to see college as a possibility,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “We would like to create a college-going culture in Fontana that will benefit students, the workforce and the community as a whole.”
FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett called the program a tremendous asset for the district.
“College should be an opportunity available for every Fontana Unified student and their family,” Bassett said. “By giving our students the tools they need to apply, get financial aid and receive academic direction, they will have a higher chance of succeeding.”
Fontana to College will mirror the successful Montclair to College program that is the brainchild of Lee McDougal, former Montclair city manager and current member of the Chaffey College Governing Board. More than 4,300 students have gone through the program since 1998.
“I’ve had the honor of witnessing many students complete Montclair to College and go on to be successful in college,” McDougal said. “It makes perfect sense to partner with Fontana Unified School District and share this model with them.”
Students who complete Montclair to College receive a two-year scholarship to cover tuition, books, parking and fees at Chaffey College. Students are required to maintain satisfactory grades, avoid significant disciplinary action and perform community service to qualify for the scholarship.
“Roughly 70,000 K-12 students reside in Chaffey’s district and it’s important that they have access to people who can get them prepared for college and walk them through the application steps,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Gloria Negrete McLeod. “Fontana Unified and Chaffey College stand united in providing that pathway for the students we serve.”
Fontana to College will become Chaffey’s third college-promise program, joining Promise Scholars, which serves the Ontario Montclair School District and Montclair to College.
The district also recently introduced the “I’ve Begun My Path to College Program,” which gets students thinking about college starting in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Chaffey has campuses in Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and Chino.
