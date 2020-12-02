Nearly 200 students will participate in Chaffey College’s first “drive-in” commencement on Dec. 4.
Students, faculty, administrators and the Governing Board will be in full regalia for the historic event, which will take place at Chaffey’s Rancho Cucamonga campus stadium parking lot.
At least 190 students have signed up to participate, and to ensure social distancing, they will be involved in two ceremonies taking place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Chaffey’s annual commencement normally takes place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, but that ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
“We look forward to seeing thousands of proud family members and graduates every year at Toyota Arena for commencement, but the pandemic had other plans for us this year,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “While county and state health regulations dictate that we cannot gather in such large numbers, we recognize the importance of this moment in our students’ lives, so we want to honor them as best we can with an official ceremony.”
Speakers will include Shannon, student class speakers, Chaffey College Faculty Senate President Nicole DeRose and Children’s Fund President and CEO Ciriaco “Cid” Pinedo as keynote speaker. Students will be invited to step out and stand next to their cars as names of graduates are called.
To comply with San Bernardino County health guidelines, graduates and all guests will be required to wear face masks while on campus.
