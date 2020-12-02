Nearly 200 students were scheduled to participate in Chaffey College’s first “drive-in” commencement on Dec. 4, but the event was canceled because of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay at home order on Dec. 3.
The historic event was originally scheduled to take place at Chaffey’s Rancho Cucamonga campus stadium parking lot.
Chaffey’s annual commencement normally takes place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, but that ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Chaffey Community College District does not plan to reschedule these events; however, students will be mailed items they would have received at the ceremonies, including the event program and ribbon leis.
