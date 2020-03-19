(This letter was written to parents, guardians, and students in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District on March 19.)
To protect the health of students and staff members, and to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, along with the San Bernardino County Superintendent’s Office, supports the Chaffey District and all districts throughout our County, to extend all school closures through at least Friday, May 1, 2020. This amended date will be evaluated at that time in hopes that a safe return is possible.
I want to thank you for your patience and support as your family is in the process of adapting to a new method of distance learning. We understand this extended closure has significant ramifications for students, but I want to assure you that we are committed to continuing instruction in each of your courses.
Please check in with your teacher daily, using the directions they provided to you, and work diligently to complete the educational opportunities they provide.
During this difficult time, it is critical that we do our part to “flatten the curve” by honoring the recommendations issued by federal, state, and local officials, primarily by practicing social distancing, avoiding public places, and limiting contact with others to prevent the spread of this virus.
We are in this together, and I am confident we will navigate this historic situation successfully.
Please take time to enjoy your families and take care of yourselves during Spring Break, and be prepared to return to the education that will be provided for you on March 30, 2020.
(Mathew Holton, Ed.D. is superintendent of Chaffey Joint Union High School District, which includes Etiwanda High School.)
