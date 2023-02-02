An investigation that was originally related to child pornography later ended up with the arrest of a suspect who allegedly was in possession of nearly two dozen firearms, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 1, the P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, along with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Team, conducted an operation at the 17300 block of San Bernardino Avenue in Fontana in reference to a subject distributing child sexual abuse material.
The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old was the primary suspect related to child pornography, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Additionally, during the service of a search warrant, firearms were located at the location. A total of 22 illegally owned, altered, or stolen firearms were recovered, and suspect Danny Crisostomo, 42, was arrested and later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
