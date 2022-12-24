Children living in a mobile home park received a holiday visit from some special visitors on Dec. 22.
The Hoop Bus arrived at the Fontana Mobile Home Park on Slover Avenue that morning, bringing dozens of toys that were distributed to the youth.
Fontana resident Kareem Gongora partnered with local organizations to bring the Hoop Bus to Fontana. Other stops took place in Rialto, Redlands, Colton, San Bernardino, and Riverside.
The bus collaborates with the NBA and travels across the country to spread good cheer during the holidays and other times during the year.
