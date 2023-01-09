Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino.
Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
“Based on the facts presented in the reports and the applicable law, there is an evidentiary lack of justification for the use of deadly force, however, there is insufficient evidence to establish criminal liability on the part of Sergeant Bishop,” the D.A.’s Office said in the conclusion of its report.
The case drew widespread attention, partially because of body camera footage that was released and shown on television stations and uploaded to YouTube.
In 2020, Wang’s family members received a settlement of close to $3 million from the Chino City Council in connection with the case.
----- THE INCIDENT took place on July 3, 2019, when Bishop and other members of the Chino P.D.’s Special Enforcement Team followed up on a search warrant at a residence on Rockrose Street.
According to the D.A.’s report, Chino officers told the occupants of the residence to come out with their hands up. After waiting and receiving no response from anyone inside, Bishop gave the order for an officer to breach the front door.
“After the front door of the residence was forced open, Officer Stephen Acosta saw an adult female, later identified as Witness No. 1, standing in the living room area with her hands up,” the report said.
The witness cooperated and was escorted to the front yard, where she was asked whether there were any other people inside the house. “Witness No. 1 did not appear to speak English well and did not answer questions,” the report said.
Bishop and the other officers proceeded to search the rooms on the first floor of the residence and the garage before making their way back toward the staircase near the front door.
The report described what happened next:
“As Sergeant Bishop neared the staircase, he saw a subject, later identified as Li Xi Wang, standing behind the opened front door. Sergeant Bishop started to raise his duty weapon up and point it toward Wang. At approximately the same time, Sergeant Bishop told Wang, ‘Let me see your hands dude!’ Sergeant Bishop said as soon as he gave Wang the command, Wang turned and looked directly at him ‘with this glare on his face.’ Sergeant Bishop said he saw Wang’s right arm and shoulder go up. Sergeant Bishop believed Wang was reaching towards his waistband or hip and felt Wang’s arm motion was consistent with the same motion a person would make when drawing a weapon from a holster. Sergeant Bishop said he feared for his life and the lives of his partners. Within less than a second of giving Wang the command, Sergeant Bishop fired one round at Wang. Sergeant Bishop yelled, ‘Oh (expletive)!’”
Wang sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face and fell to the ground. He was searched and found to be unarmed. He was later transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on July 10.
The report indicated that the body camera footage of Wang turning his head and glaring directly at Bishop was inconclusive because Bishop’s body camera was moving around and as a result, Wang’s head went out of view at one point.
“In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Sergeant Bishop’s body camera video recording showed Wang still standing before collapsing to the floor. Wang’s head did not appear to be turned toward Sergeant Bishop’s direction at the point of time immediately after the shooting,” the report said.
----- WHEN reviewing the incident for potential filing of any criminal charges, the Penal Code section that would be possibly relevant is voluntary manslaughter, which is defined as the unlawful killing of a human being without malice, the report said.
“The question becomes whether a jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was a crime. Sergeant Bishop's belief that he and/or his partners were in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury and he immediately needed to use deadly force to defend against that danger could be argued to be objectively unreasonable. It took approximately seven to eight minutes for the officers to clear the first floor of the residence during the service of the search warrant. All indications were that Wang was hidden behind the front door of the residence during this entire time period. There was no indication that Wang made any effort to flee the residence nor was there any indication that Wang made any effort to come out from behind the front door and attack any officer. At the time that Wang was shot, Wang did not appear to be actively resisting arrest or actively attempting to flee the residence.”
Given those circumstances, a jury could find that Bishop’s belief that Wang posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury was unreasonable and Bishop was not acting in self-defense or defense of another when he fired his weapon, the report said.
“However, it is also reasonable for a jury to conclude that Sergeant Bishop’s articulated basis for his decision to shoot was justified and that there is insufficient evidence to establish criminal liability on the part of Sergeant Bishop. When law enforcement was serving the search warrant, it involved a dangerous situation where there is known criminal activity. This search warrant was for marijuana grow and theft of utilities. Sergeant Bishop was giving the commands to the team for entering and searching. He was experienced with over 100 search warrant searches. His training taught him to always assume there are people present and to assume that they have guns.
“Wang was not cooperative with commands; it is clear that he did not want to be apprehended as he was not cooperative before or during the search. The suspect stayed in the hidden position for 7 to 9 minutes before being discovered. He did not flee out the door while officers were searching. His decision to stay hidden behind the door for such a lengthy time adds to the perceived risk from law enforcement’s perspective and indicates his intent to ‘not give up’ and possibly an intent to harm law enforcement to avoid being arrested for felony charges. The deception by the first occupant combined with the suspect hiding created a reasonable fear in Sergeant Bishop.”
----- AFTER THE incident took place, lawyer Brian Dunn of the Cochran Firm said: "It was an unlawful shooting, because the man that was killed did not pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to anyone, and that is obvious … This shooting violated every (police) training protocol that we have, as it relates to the responsible use of deadly force. Mr. Wang was passive. He had nothing in his hands. He was simply standing there."
Dunn said that Wang (a Chinese immigrant) did not understand English, which may have contributed to the difficulties that were experienced during the interaction with police.
Attorneys said Wang was hired to manage the marijuana house and had been living there for a few months. They said he was a friend of Witness No. 1 (a 53-year-old Fontana woman), who was arrested on a charge of growing marijuana and grand theft.
Police seized 1,500 marijuana plants and $35,000 in cash at the house and also alleged that Wang and Witness No. 1 were operating another marijuana grow house in Fontana.
