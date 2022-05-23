More than 100 traffic citations were issued during the first phases of Operation C.R.A.S.H. (Crash Reduction and Safe Highways), a speed-reduction program which has resumed in an effort to prevent deadly accidents along the Interstate 10 Freeway construction zone in western San Bernardino County.
The program, led by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and supported by Caltrans and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), will bring enhanced CHP enforcement along the freeway between Interstate 15 (just west of Fontana) and Monte Vista Avenue during the next two weeks.
Early phases of the program — during March and April — resulted in roughly one citation per hour over the course of 119 hours. Speeders represented the largest number of tickets — 27 — followed by distracted drivers and failure to obey traffic signals. Most of the distracted drivers were texting or on their cell phones, CHP reports.
These kinds of violations are of particular concern in construction zones given the high number of accidents that occur there. They also are among the leading causes of highway injuries or deaths generally, along with improper turning, unsafe lane changes, impaired driving and right-of-way violations.
Within CHP’s Rancho Cucamonga service area — which includes the 10 Freeway construction zone — nearly 2,000 victims were injured and 19 were killed during the past year.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down, eliminate distractions and arrive safely.
The new enhanced enforcement dates are:
Day:
----- Tuesday, May 24 from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
----- Wednesday, May 25 from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
----- Thursday, May 26 from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Night:
----- Thursday, May 26 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
(0) comments
