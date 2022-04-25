Authorities are investigating a car-to-car shooting which occurred on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana in the early morning hours of April 25.
There were no reports of injuries in connection with the incident.
At about 1:24 a.m., the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga Area Office responded to a call of “shots fired” on the westbound I-10 near Citrus Avenue involving a grey Lexus RX-350 SUV and the victim’s vehicle, a grey Toyota Camry.
Officers located the victim’s vehicle on Etiwanda Avenue, north of I-10, the CHP said.
The preliminary investigation indicated that the unknown driver of the Lexus drove alongside the Camry, fired an unknown number of shots at the victim’s vehicle, exited on Cherry Avenue, and fled the scene.
The victim exited on Etiwanda, pulled over to the right shoulder, and contacted 911.
Officers located one bullet hole in the right rear door of the Camry.
CHP investigators are requesting assistance from the public in gathering details of this freeway shooting. Any persons who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that might be helpful are urged to call the CHP at (909) 980-3994.
