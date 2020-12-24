Thanks to a Fontana woman's determined efforts, a Christmas toy giveaway took place on Dec. 20 for children who are battling cancer.
Lulu’s Village of Hope with Notes, led by Lourdes "Lulu" Goni, partnered with the Children's Cancer Foundation of Southern California to hold the drive-through event at a Fontana cul-de-sac.
"The purpose of this event was to bring a little spark of Christmas hope into the lives of these children who are unfortunately having to battle a life-threatening disease," Goni said. "We have lost so many children to this disease. It is our calling to help make this Christmas as special as we can, in the safest way possible."
A total of 448 children and 267 adults pre-registered for the socially-distanced giveaway, going through the neighborhood in 144 vehicles.
Goni's favorite African proverb is: "It takes a village to raise a child." In order to make this giveaway successful, she reached out to people and businesses in the community, stressing that proverb with a little twist: "It's going to take the community to come together as a village to help bring this little wish into fruition."
Goni was very thankful for the participation of the Fontana Police Department, Petsmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Celebrating a Vision (Sonya Adams), Snack Pak Foundation (Lezdy Rodriguez), Austen Everett Foundation, Jon and Kathleen Pasqua,
Matthew Gonzalez and family, LAFC, Continental Trees, and Torklaw.
Goni also thanked her neighbors, who helped pass out Christmas gifts, in addition to Sue Morris (Smiles Are Contagious Photography) and Cecilia Laursen and family.
Volunteers who helped distribute gifts were Santa Claus (Ezekiel Garcia), Mickey Mouse (James Thornhill), Minnie Mouse (Lulu Goni), and Santa’s helpers (Rebecca Rivera, Heather-Ann Cameron, Hailey Cameron, Robert Cameron And Delaney Korth).
