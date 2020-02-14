Chuck Hays, who has been the public works director for the City of Fontana, was appointed to the position of deputy city manager of development services during the Jan. 28 City Council meeting.
Hays said he was thankful to be able to serve Fontana during the past 18 years.
"In those 18 years, the City Council has invested over a quarter of a billion dollars worth of park improvement projects for the community. I was the lucky person chosen to manage those projects," he said at the meeting. "I look forward to many many more years … I am very proud to work for this remarkable city."
In his new role, Hays will manage and direct the Engineering, Community Development, Building and Safety, and Public Works departments. He succeeds Debbie Brazill, who retired last December.
"We are confident in Mr. Hays' leadership abilities," said Interim City Manager Michael Milhiser. "His wealth of experience and knowledge will continue to keep Fontana moving forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.