Local places of worship are adapting to new restrictions on indoor public gatherings issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to a sharp increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in California.
Bishop Gerald Barnes announced on July 13 the immediate suspension of public, indoor masses in the Diocese of San Bernardino, which includes Catholic churches in Fontana.
On July 15, the Diocese provided guidelines for celebrating public masses outdoors on parish property. As with recent indoor mass guidelines, no more than 100 people may attend an outdoor mass, and they must wear a face covering and maintain six-foot social distancing.
Newsom’s order applies to 30 California counties that are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, including San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The new directives are to be in place until further notice.
Churches had stopped their indoor services in March but were later allowed to reopen under certain circumstances. However, Newsom then shut down the in-person gatherings once more.
“I know this feels very discouraging for many of the faithful and I share in that pain,” said Barnes of again having to close churches in the Diocese. “Please be assured of my prayers and my solidarity with the people at this moment."
Among the other churches adhering to the governor's order was the large Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, which suspended its indoor events but announced plans to hold two live outdoor worship services on Saturday, July 18.
Many churches continued to offer online services.
Some church attendees throughout the state have expressed anger and frustration over Newsom's orders, saying that he is infringing on their rights.
However, Newsom (who has closed down several other sectors in addition to places of worship) said he is concerned about possible coronavirus outbreaks resulting from church gatherings.
Indeed, outbreaks have recently been reported at two churches in San Bernardino County -- The Way World Outreach in San Bernardino and Living Word Inland Empire in Grand Terrace, according to the county's COVID-19 website.
