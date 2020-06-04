Rock Hill Church in Fontana has been very affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The church normally meets at the Steelworkers' Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana, but has been unable to do so because the auditorium (like other city-owned buildings) has been closed down since mid-March.
But this past Sunday morming, after the state eased some of the restrictions on church services, Rock Hill received authorization from the City of Fontana to hold a socially distanced drive-in service in the parking lot at Fontana Park.
With attendees staying in their vehicles, Pastor Matthew Chappell delivered a message entitled "Harvest on the Horizon" about the love of Jesus for all people.
"We had a great day and turnout with over 250 in attendance," Chappell said afterward. "We had a special time of prayer for our city. We also prayed for the church to stand strong against the evil of racism."
Dozens of volunteers did their part to help make the May 31 event happen, Chappell said.
Chappell said that the church has been wanting to prepare adequately for the slow and safe return to worship.
"For the past few months, while we have been concerned for religious liberty, we have nevertheless followed the guidance of our government for the safety of others and cancelled all church services in order to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 breakout," Chappell said on the church's website.
But Rock Hill remains dedicated to serving the community, he said.
Over the past few weeks, the church has delivered dozens of meals to families in the community and also provided Chick fil-A meals to nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana.
"We’ve also delivered groceries to many shut-ins and widows during this time," Chappell said.
----- SEVERAL places of worship in the local area are returning to holding in-person services, including the large Water of Life Community Church.
Pastor Dan Carroll of Water of Life said he was disappointed that Gov. Gavin Newsom is insisting that services were allowed to have only 100 persons inside the buildings.
The policy "doesn't work for us" because his evangelical Christian church has more than 26,000 attendees.
Nevertheless, he said in a Facebook post: "We are going to try to comply with the governor."
Newsom has said that he is greatly concerned about the potential for a coronavirus outbreak to take place at places of worship. Indeed, outbreaks have occurred at several churches worldwide.
----- MEANWHILE, local Catholic churches are planning to hold services starting on June 13, according to Bishop Gerald Barnes of the Diocese of San Bernardino.
"It is with great joy that I share with you my decision to allow our churches to resume public celebration of the Eucharist beginning June 13," Barnes said in a message to parishioners. "I know it has been so painful for our communities of faith to be unable to gather together and partake in the Sacrament of Holy Eucharist. I thank you for your patience."
Barnes said that the parishes, including ones in Fontana, will be provided with a clear set of precautionary measures that they must put in place to protect health and safety.
"The State of California has also released guidelines under which public church services can be held and we will honor those guidelines," he said.
"As we come back together again our experience of the Mass will not initially be what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. We will meet in much more limited numbers; we will continue to practice social distancing; and some parts of the liturgy will be adjusted to better ensure public health. Those with compromised health conditions, and those who are 65 and older and are not yet ready to join us at this time are encouraged to stay home and join their parishes in the livestream celebration of the Mass. In this spirit, I will keep in place the dispensation from attending Mass weekly in our Diocese."
