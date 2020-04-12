In a time of much sorrow and anguish, church leaders provided messages of hope and comfort on Easter Sunday.
Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, one of the largest churches in San Bernardino County, hosted several online services, including one at sunrise, for its thousands of worshipers.
"Easter morning is so great," Pastor Dan Carroll said in his livestreamed message to congregants, referring to his faith and belief in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. "I feel so sad that you're not here (at the church building), but I'm convinced that God is moving. We're going to get through this, friends, so hang on and hold on."
Carroll himself got through a period of concern earlier this month.
On April 3, the church announced on Facebook that Carroll had undergone a test for the coronavirus, but the results were negative. He received overwhelming support from his church members.
"So grateful and relieved to hear that!" said Marian Ghebrial on Facebook. "We all need Pastor Dan healthy and strong."
The church is also providing support for people who are in need because of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19. For more information, visit wolupdates.com.
