Citrus High School conferred diplomas to graduates who shared intricate handshakes with each other, engaged with the crowd, and danced across the stage in celebration of their achievement on May 23.
The commencement ceremony for the continuation school was held at the Ontario Convention Center.
Rubi McCrury, one of Citrus High’s 2023 Graduates of the Year, delivered a poignant speech that encouraged her fellow graduates to continue to be resilient in the face of setbacks and reflected on how the Class of 2023 overcame obstacles on their path to graduation.
“Every graduate here has the training and the talent to succeed, but it’s important to make sure you can get back up when failure hits,” McCrury said. “Failure is a part of life. If you don’t fail, you don’t learn, and if you don’t learn, you will never change. Sometimes you need to take a step back to take a few steps forward.”
