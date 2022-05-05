Citrus High School students were excited to demonstrate their acting skills while putting on a virtual play recently.
The students took part in a play called “Alice in Cyberland” and then celebrated with a Mad Hatter-themed tea party on April 29.
Sarah Schneiderwent, the school’s drama director, gave out awards (mock Oscars) for their performances and provided the students with sandwiches, cookies, and iced tea.
“Our drama club is unique in that it consists mostly of students in the Moderate/Severe Special Education adult transition classes at Citrus High School,” Schneiderwent said. “This particular medium allowed our unique actors to show off their flair for the dramatic in a fun and functional way. We hope by participating in drama, our actors learn valuable skills such as commitment, reading fluency, and socialization.”
Even though the students were not able to put on a traditional drama production, they are hoping to do so next year.
