While waiting in a car for the Citrus Continuation High School drive-through commencement to begin on May 28, senior Leilani Navarro had a message for all of the members of the Class of 2020:
"Congratulations to everyone who graduated! It's a huge accomplishment," she said. "Good luck to everybody in the future."
Navarro, the ASB secretary at Citrus, was one of many students who were pleased to be able to participate in the ceremony, even though the event occurred at an unusual location, Ontario International Airport.
Citrus High School's Graduates of the Year were Stephanie Alvarez, Hailey Baker, Deon Harris, Erik Hernandez, Vaneesa Rangel, and Amber Saenz.
Baker, who also received the Principal's Choice award, will major in business at San Bernardino Valley College, the Fontana Unified School District said on Facebook.
In addition, Alvarez is planning to study nursing at Chaffey College, Harris will be attending San Bernardino Valley College in the fall, Hernandez will major in criminal justice at San Bernardino Valley College, Rangel will go to Chaffey College, and Saenz will be pursuing a career in cosmetology.
