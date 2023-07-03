Fontana's city leaders broke with tradition by holding their annual fireworks show on July 1 rather than July 4, but apparently they were pleased with the outcome.
This year's event was held on the athletic fields at Summit High School in northwestern Fontana for the first time, and a crowd of close to 3,000 people had fun watching the fireworks display, which was preceded by a concert by Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.
Other than the fact that many people had to walk a long distance to get into the school, no significant problems or incidents were reported at the event.
Previous Independence Day celebrations in Fontana were always held on the Fourth of July. On several occasions, the events took place at Fontana High School, but this year, the field at Steeler Stadium is being renovated and is unavailable for use.
At a Fontana City Council meeting in June, Deputy City Manager Phil Burum said the fireworks show was moved to the weekend prior to July 4 in order to "better cater to the needs and demands of the residents."
Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the event would benefit the Fontana Police Department, which responds to many calls of service on Independence Day (mostly due to illegal fireworks) but this year would not be needed to oversee the celebration at the same time.
"Our officers will not be stretched so far," she said.
Some residents were disappointed that the city's fireworks event was not held on July 4.
"How about Christmas on the 15th of December?" asked Jesse Martinez on the Fontana Herald News Facebook page.
Plans for next year's show have not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.