When the City of Fontana recently released its operating budget document for the new fiscal year (which starts in July), officials were glad to report that several significant milestones were accomplished during the past year (2022-23).
One of the biggest achievements was the completion of the South Fontana Sports Park, which held its grand opening on March 4.
The nearly 18-acre park, located at 16647 Santa Ana Avenue, between Cypress and Juniper avenues, has four lighted artificial turf fields for football and soccer use, a restroom, snack bar, playground, exercise equipment area, and storage facilities.
But while many residents in the southern part of Fontana were pleased with the new park, some of them were not very happy about two other situations: the ongoing construction of warehouses, and the lack of new sit-down restaurants.
Near the corner of Slover and Citrus avenues, two warehouses are presently under construction, just north of Jurupa Hills High School.
These warehouses have not yet been granted final occupancy, and the city is not aware of who the tenants/operators will be, according to Monique Carter, the city’s communications and marketing manager.
At the same time, the approximately 2.5 acres on that same corner are still zoned for commercial uses, and the city strongly prefers that a sit-down restaurant occupy a significant portion of the property, Carter said. However, “to date, no restaurants have expressed an interest in the site,” she said.
----- MEANWHILE, plans are moving forward for a major development which will include a new In-N-Out Burger and a so-far unidentified restaurant on the northwest corner of South Highland and Citrus avenues in northern Fontana. The project, which has been approved by the Planning Commission, will also include two four-story business class hotels and a banquet hall.
“Site development plans are nearly approved, and we expect grading to start imminently,” Carter said. “It is too soon to forecast an opening date for In-N-Out but we understand that leases are signed and we expect building plans to be submitted for review soon.”
Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2024, the city’s operating budget document said.
----- ALSO, the new Spaggi’s restaurant at the Fontana Woman’s Club building in the downtown area is expected to open for weekday breakfast and lunch service in August, Carter said. The long-delayed eatery, located at 16880 Seville Avenue, is booking special events at this time.
----- HOWEVER, there have been no reports of progress on the city being able to bring in other sit-down restaurants.
For years, many Fontana residents have complained that while the city has an abundance of fast food places, it does not have a sufficient number of high-quality restaurants. As a result, residents say they have been inclined to go to neighboring cities like Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Rialto to eat.
When asked on June 19 if she has any updates about new restaurants coming to Fontana, Carter said: “Nothing definitive as of today.”
----- ASIDE from restaurants, the city provided this list of major developments that were either under way in the past year or slated to begin soon:
• Hotel: Construction of the Towne Place Suites by Marriott at the corner of Sierra and Slover avenues has begun. This four-story hotel will include 115 guest rooms. The hotel is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2024.
• Fire Station 81: As part of the Fire Master Plan and in an effort to meet a less than five-minute response time within the district 90 percent of the time, Fire Station 81 will be completed at the northern end of the city limits. Construction began in March of 2022 and is scheduled to be finished this summer.
• Fire Station 80: The training center (Phase 1) will be approximately 3,300 square feet and will be incorporated into a future fire station (Phase 2) planned for the same site (Cherry and South Highland avenues). Design and environmental phases began in 2021, with construction expected to commence in late 2023.
• Sierra Avenue improvements between Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Avenue: The growth occurring in the northern and central areas of the city, with a corresponding increase in traffic flows, will require the widening of Sierra. This project is currently under construction and is expected to be done by the end of the year.
• Valley Boulevard at Almond Avenue and Valley Boulevard at Oleander Avenue traffic signal improvements: As part of the city’s Traffic Management System and Measure I Program, two signals were completed in FY 2022/23 along one of Fontana’s major arterial roadways, Valley Boulevard.
• TDA Transit Bus Pad improvements: In a continuous effort to improve transit bus stops, bus pads were constructed at 11 locations as part of a TDA grant funded project.
• Pavement Rehabilitation Program: Based on the new Citywide 7-Year Pavement Management Plan, several pavement projects are expected to be completed in 2023/24 using various funds, including Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Act (RMRA) funding.
• Downtown Parking Structure Project: The city will construct a parking structure within the existing parking lot of the city’s Human Resources Department Building located at 8491 Sierra Avenue. The four-tier parking structure will allow for about 320 parking spaces and two elevators. The project will also include various onsite and offsite improvements, including driveway approaches, RV parking and pull through area, and landscaping. The intent of the structure is to serve as both public and employee parking for the civic campus as well as the planned downtown area, which is to be revitalized. The estimated completion date is November of 2024.
• City Hall Renovation Project - Phase I (Fire Annex): The city will demolish the existing Fire Administration Building located at 17001 Upland Avenue and will build a two-story municipal building with first tier parking structure and second tier office spaces. Each tier will have a footprint of about 30,000 square feet, with one vehicle entrance and exit located on Upland Avenue just west of Wheeler Avenue. The city anticipates that 65 parking spaces will be within the parking structure portion of the building. The intent of the building is to serve as office space for city staff as well as both public and employee parking for the civic campus. The estimated completion date is March of 2025.
