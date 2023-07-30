A large condominium project is scheduled to be built in southern Fontana, although some residents in the area remain adamantly opposed to the plan and are seeking to prevent it from being implemented.
During the July 25 meeting, the Fontana City Council voted 4-1 to approve a 255-unit condominium development on about 32.1 acres.
The Heights at Southridge will be constructed by NH Southridge LLC in a location south of Village Drive, east of Live Oak Avenue, and north of Southridge Park.
The project will include various amenities and a public park.
Fontana Senior Planner Salvador Quintanilla said that the traffic impact on the area would be minimal.
Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, however, said he worried about an increase in traffic, especially because it could cause difficulties for first responders. He voted against the plan.
Fontana resident Bobbi Jo Chavarria said that on July 27, members of local community organizations delivered a petition to the City Clerk’s Office seeking to overturn the City Council’s decision.
“This decision threatens to forever destroy our access to Jurupa Hills and the picturesque vista that has been cherished by the community for decades,” Chavarria said.
At the City Council meeting, Chavarria said she presented a package of about 200 comments from community members, only two of which were in favor of the project.
