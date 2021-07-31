Development of the Ventana Specific Plan in northwestern Fontana has been a goal of city leaders for many years, and on July 27, the City Council took its first major step forward with the project.
A 257-unit attached multi-family project within Planning Area 6 of the Ventana Specific Plan was approved by a vote of 4-1, with City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval casting the "no" vote.
"We just made history," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "This Ventana project has been a long-time standing project that we all have been looking forward to."
The site is located on the northwest corner of Duncan Canyon Road and Citrus Avenue, east of the Interstate 15 Freeway.
Senior Planner Paul Gonzales said the development by Frontier Enterprises includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, a recreational room and 6,493-square-foot fitness center, clubhouse and pool area, multiple seating areas, walkways throughout the community, and large open plazas.
The high-end project has a Tuscan theme and is a modern take on an Italian city, Gonzales said.
"I think it's a great project," said City Councilmember Phillip Cothran. "I'm very excited that it's coming."
Warren said she is pleased that the city is making progress on fulfilling the state's mandate to construct more housing and thereby ease the homelessness crisis.
"We're one of the few cities that is attempting to get as much housing on the books and built ASAP," Warren said.
According to the city's website, the entire Ventana Specific Plan (which has long remained undeveloped) is for a 105-acre master-planned, mixed-use community that will create a "unique sense of place" in its corner of Fontana. The design will be "visually distinctive and will create a unique window into Fontana" from I-15.
When the Ventana Specific Plan is complete, it will have a corporate office corridor located adjacent to the freeway, both north and south of Duncan Canyon Road, according to the city's website. It will include mid-rise offices, multi-story buildings, hotels, quality business restaurants, and other complementary commercial uses, the website said.
How dare the mayor of Fontana mock the homeless about building this place that the homeles can't afford and she called herself a Christian a born again
