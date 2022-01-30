The Fontana City Council has approved plans for a new shopping center to be built in northern Fontana.
Construction of the Citrus Crossroads center, located on the northeast corner of South Highland and Citrus avenues, will begin this year. The center is on 6.2 adjusted gross acres, just south of the Route 210 Freeway, and is near the Fontana Auto Center.
Citrus Crossroads will be anchored by a 40,100-square-foot grocery store and will also have a 13,640-square-foot commercial center that is expected to feature Starbucks, The Habit, Pacific Dental, FedEx, and an urgent care center. There will also be some electric vehicle charging stations, according to the developer, Sage Investco.
The developer is wanting to hold some job fairs in the near future, and the businesses will be looking to hire about 225 full-time workers and 125 part-time employees. The goal will be to open Citrus Crossroads by November.
Members of the City Council were enthusiastic about the project and approved it by a 5-0 vote during the Jan. 25 meeting.
A speaker during the public comments portion of the meeting, Kareem Gongora, said it was a great project but expressed some concerns about traffic at the intersection.
Senior Planner Paul Gonzales said a traffic impact analysis was conducted and the city is confident that all issues related to circulation have been adequately addressed.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the city has been wanting to bring more customers to the Auto Center, which stretches along South Highland Avenue.
“People will come there (to the new shopping center), they will shop, and then they will go buy a car,” said Warren. She added that Citrus Crossroads is “another item for history in this great town.”
