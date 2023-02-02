The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer.
The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea.
The property consists of mostly flat, rocky terrain that is adjacent to Southridge Park and a small, unmaintained parking area which had been constructed for the old bird farm which is not in use.
Deputy City Manager Phil Burum said the land swap of 10.3 acres could result in the developer paying the city up to $1 million and making improvements to the area at a cost of $2.65 million.
Burum said this discontinuance and land exchange will create a positive result for everyone, including area residents and mountain bike enthusiasts who ride on that land.
He said that the potential benefits are that it relieves security issues that have been reported in the area; cures current blighted land without the use of public funds; and provides a mechanism for increased public use facilities at no cost to the city.
However, several speakers spoke out against the plan during the public comments portion of the meeting. In addition, the city received 30 written messages on this topic, and 29 of them were in opposition.
In a letter to the Fontana Herald News, resident Bobbi Jo Chavarria said this vote was “just another assault on South Fontana's residents and small businesses.”
She said she is starting a new project to “save Southridge parklands and wildspaces” from a developer who wants to build expensive houses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.