A program which was created by the City of Fontana to assist struggling residents ended up not getting a large response.
The city distributed a total of $98,000 worth of free pre-paid food cards to residents through the Fontana Eats program earlier this year.
Nearly 400 applicants signed up for the one-time program, which was designed to help people who had been enduring the economic insecurity and food instability that had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fontana Eats granted eligible households a minimum $100 pre-paid card to use at restaurants or grocers in Fontana.
Originally, the City Council allocated $3 million for the program, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The remaining unspent funds were reallocated to various ARPA-qualifying capital improvement projects, the city said.
Wait....$3 Million dollars for a food program....of which 3.2 percent is used...and the rest will go for "city improvement projects"....like what, remodeling politician's offices, making a gym and sauna at city hall....I'd sure hope that the Herald News is going to get details on EXACTLY how the other 2.9 million is spent!
