The City of Fontana is now accepting applications for the Parks, Community and Human Services Commission and the Planning Commission.
The application period began on Nov. 14 and will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Applications are available in the City Clerk's Department located at City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue, or download the application here: https://bit.ly/3FZGe3d
To find out more about becoming a commissioner, contact the City Clerk's Department at (909) 350-7602, or visit https://bit.ly/3TnxNSu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.