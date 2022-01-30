Both the City of Fontana and the Fontana Unified School District are holding public hearings on the redistricting process that will affect future elections.
Proposed draft maps are being created, and public input is being sought by both the city and the FUSD.
The city and school district’s processes are completely separate from each other, and their boundaries are very different.
No final decisions have yet been made by either government entity.
The next election will be held in November.
----- THE CITY OF FONTANA’S proposed maps can be seen on this website: https://www.fontana.org/3432/Redistricting-2021
The city held its third public hearing on redistricting on Jan. 25, and one more hearing will be conducted on March 8 before the City Council will vote on which map to approve.
Every 10 years, districts must be redrawn so that each district is about equal in population. This process is important in ensuring that each of the four City Council members represents about the same number of constituents (the vote for the fifth member, the mayor, is city-wide).
Persons who have questions or comments on the city’s maps can email: redistricting2021@fontana.org.
----- THE FUSD, meanwhile, is transitioning to by-trustee area elections for the first time. Voters will now only vote for one of the five seats on the board. Previously, the district has had “at-large” elections, in which all board members were elected by voters throughout the entire district.
The FUSD will hold its first public hearing on proposed trustee area maps on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The second hearing will be on Feb. 16, and then the Board of Education will consider and approve one trustee area map.
The district's four proposed scenarios can be viewed online here: https://www.fusd.net/Page/9600
