The City of Fontana and local partners came together for a recorded meeting on March 17 to provide updates regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The "Fontana Together" meeting can be viewed through a link on the city's website, www.fontana.org.
The updates are as follows:
----- CITY OF FONTANA:
"First and foremost, our city is not shutting down. We are open for business and ready to serve everyone," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
Updates include:
• Cancellation of all City events through May 1
• Temporary closures of neighborhood and community centers through May 1
• Heightened use of personnel protective equipment for first responders
• Suspending passport handling serves at City Hall
• Conducting city meetings virtually or by phone
----- FEDERAL GOVERNMENT:
Congresswoman Norma Torres spoke regarding an emergency supplemental spending bill that passed, a financial assistance bill that has moved to the Senate, and a third bill in progress.
Two weeks ago, the federal government passed a supplemental spending bill of $8.3 billion to aid the U.S. response to the coronavirus. This includes ensuring that when testing kits become readily available, everyone has access to them.
Congress has also passed a financial assistance bill last Friday to ensure people who are exposed to the virus, or those who have to take care of others, are able to do so without fearing that they do not have money or a paycheck coming in to pay their bills.
Lastly, Congress is working on a third bill focusing on supporting temporary employees.
----- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS:
Board of Supervisors Chair Curt Hagman and Vice Chair Josie Gonzales discussed the importance of the response to the virus.
"There's no need to hoard. We are the warehouse capital of the western United States. We have contacted our major chains of grocery stores. They are supplying faster than they normally do, but we have been on a buying spree, that's why you see the shelves empty," said Hagman.
Gonzales emphasized coming together to assist one another during this time.
"Write a note to your neighbors, leave it on their door. Say if you need anything, call me...Let's help each other," she said.
----- FONTANA POLICE DEPARTMENT:
The City of Fontana public safety first responders are ready, trained, and equipped to respond to emergencies regardless if the call is coronavirus-related or not, said Police Chief Billy Green.
"We're coming. Whether you're sick or whether you're well. If there is an emergency, and you need us, we will be there," Green emphasized.
Green also advised that residents make dispatch aware if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms when calling 911.
FONTANA FIRE DISTRICT:
Fire Chief Jeff Birchfield announced that residents will see some changes in the fire department's response if they have ever previously called 911 for a medical emergency. "You will see one firefighter paramedic will be approaching your home, or the location where you may be, in full protective equipment. That may include a gown or a Tyvek-type suit, with a face mask, goggles and gloves," said Birchfield.
Every call will receive this precaution as a way to limit exposure of the virus to first responders and reduce their need to quarantine.
----- FONTANA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:
"We are open for business and we will be working throughout this time to make sure that we are bringing resources to our members and to the business community," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gloria Martinez.
She encouraged the business community to visit the chamber website for information specific to businesses and their employees. This includes updates from the Employment Development Department (EDD), Workforce Development Department, and financial assistance information from SBA.
"We all have a role to play in this effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fontana Together is not just a hashtag, but a motto reminding residents that we are all in this situation together. We must not panic and continue to be respectful of others," the city said in a statement.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit readyfontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.