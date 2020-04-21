In order to continue slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Fontana has extended its planned closures from Friday, May 1 to Friday, May 15.
This includes the closure of:
• The Police Department lobby, City Hall lobby, Development Services Organization lobby, Public Works lobby and Human Resources lobby. Although all lobbies are closed, the offices are still operational.
• All community and neighborhood centers (including the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex).
As a result, all recreational programs, activities, classes, and sports field rentals have been cancelled until May 15. Building and sports field rentals are also not permitted.
As a reminder, all park amenities are closed until further notice, including playgrounds, picnic shelters, and basketball courts, the city said in a news release.
The Fontana Days Run has also been cancelled in-person, but offers current registrants the opportunity to participate in a virtual run.
Outdoor exercise is encouraged as long as residents practice social distancing and wear face coverings, the city said.
For more information about impacted city operations, visit https://www.fontana.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.