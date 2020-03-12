The City of Fontana is closely monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is urging vulnerable populations to curtail activities that would expose them to greater risk.
"Although the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health reports that the risk from COVID-19 to the general public remains low at this time, and no cases have been confirmed in the county, the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority," the City of Fontana said in a news release on March 12.
The city is strongly encouraging all residents, employees and visitors to exercise responsible behavior and good personal hygiene.
Because the risk is greatest for senior citizens and individuals with existing health issues, Fontana is implementing additional safeguards with regard to the city's senior services.
These actions include limiting visits to the Fontana Community Senior Center to seniors only and limiting the number of passengers being transported in senior van pools to no more than 10 at a time.
In the meantime, the city is reviewing all scheduled upcoming public events to determine whether any present unusual risk and should be rescheduled.
Other measures being taken, out of an abundance of caution, include:
• Supplying additional hand sanitizers in all city facilities.
• Restricting airline travel and out-of-region conference attendance for city staff.
• Installing signage at city facilities that promote safe health habits.
----- HERE ARE simple steps people can take to keep themselves and others healthy:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Remain informed about COVID-19 updates by visiting readyfontana.org.
