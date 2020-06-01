The City of Fontana has declared a local emergency and has enacted a curfew which will be in place during nighttime hours until further notice, according to a city news release.
The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and will continue until sunrise on Tuesday, June 2.
During curfew hours, persons must remain in their place of residence unless seeking medical services, or traveling for work or religious meetings. All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel are exempt from the curfew.
The declaration and curfew are in response to civil unrest resulting from protests throughout the country this past weekend, the city said.
"The City of Fontana stands with our concerned community members and residents in their outrage regarding the death of George Floyd. We respect the public’s right to peacefully assemble and protest outside curfew hours," the news release said.
Floyd, a Minnesota resident, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The incident resulted in peaceful protests nationwide, but some of the protests then became violent, and widespread vandalism and looting took place. Violence was reported in San Bernardino on the night of May 31, and a curfew was imposed in that city.
In Fontana, a protest was held on May 28 in the downtown area. The event started peacefully, but later some people threw rocks at motorists and police officers. Nine arrests were made.
A peaceful protest was held on the afternoon of June 1 in northwestern Fontana.
“The City seeks to be an ally in the fight against racial injustice. It is our intent to impose a nighttime curfew so as to leave opportunities during the daytime for voices of the protestors to make themselves heard,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
