The City of Fontana is receiving $1.2 million from the federal government to help combat homelessness, the city said in a news release on Aug. 24.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the reallocation amounts for a total of 62 Emergency Solutions Grants Program CARES Act (ESG-CV) recipients.
Fontana’s share of the funds will assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or receiving homeless assistance, as well as to support additional homeless assistance and homeless prevention programs to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
“As you know, homelessness prevention is one of this Council’s greatest priorities. This funding represents another tool in our arsenal to tackle this far-reaching issue,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “COVID has had a major social and economic impact on our communities, including job loss, housing instability and increased risk of homelessness. This funding will help people to regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness.”
Back in July, Fontana was also awarded $2.7 million in grant funds from the Family Homelessness Challenge Grant to help provide interim shelter, rapid rehousing, delivery of permanent housing units and services coordination.
